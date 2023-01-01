Don't write off the Snowy Hydro Discovery Centre as a niche-interest attraction. The hydroelectric power scheme explained herein is a marvel of engineering: nine power stations, 16 dams and a web of tunnels across Kosciuszko National Park – detailed in full with videos and maps at this informative and interactive museum. It's 2km north of Cooma centre.

Commenced in 1949, the scheme took 25 years and more than 100,000 people to complete. Chances are the centre's retro displays will get a makeover by the time the 'Snowy 2.0' extension, approved for construction in 2019, rolls out.