NSW Corrective Services Museum

At this museum devoted to Australian prison history, displays showing manacles, prison paraphernalia and an old gallows trap-door offer a bleak glimpse of the past. Guided tours led by inmates of the still-functioning prison next door add an interesting perspective, often laced with pitch-dark humour. Inmates guiding visitors are preparing for release, and their handicrafts, from denim bags to surreal artwork, are sold in the gift shop.

Don't take photos of inmates, though visitors are encouraged to snap pictures of themselves in stocks or pulling the gallows' lever.