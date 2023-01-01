Back O' Bourke Exhibition Centre

This superb exhibition space follows the legends of the back country (both Indigenous and settler) through interactive displays. The centre also houses the Bourke Visitor Information Centre and sells packages that include one or all of the town's major attractions – a river cruise on the PV Jandra, an entertaining outback show (staged at 11am) and a bus tour of the town and surrounds. Tickets can be used across two days. Note the cruise and show operate April to October only.

For self-exploration, ask for the leaflet called Back O' Bourke Mud Map Tours, detailing walks, drives, attractions and businesses in the area, including station stays.