Bourke’s fascinating cemetery is peppered with epitaphs such as ‘perished in the bush’. Professor Fred Hollows, the renowned eye surgeon, is buried here. Although he was born in New Zealand, he had a strong connection with this area through his work with local Indigenous communities.
Bourke's Historic Cemetery
Outback NSW
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Back O' Bourke Exhibition Centre
1.63 MILES
This superb exhibition space follows the legends of the back country (both Indigenous and settler) through interactive displays. The centre also houses…
Nearby Outback NSW attractions
1. Back O' Bourke Exhibition Centre
1.63 MILES
This superb exhibition space follows the legends of the back country (both Indigenous and settler) through interactive displays. The centre also houses…