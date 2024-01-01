Bourke's Historic Cemetery

Outback NSW

Bourke’s fascinating cemetery is peppered with epitaphs such as ‘perished in the bush’. Professor Fred Hollows, the renowned eye surgeon, is buried here. Although he was born in New Zealand, he had a strong connection with this area through his work with local Indigenous communities.

  • Back O' Bourke Exhibition Centre

    Back O' Bourke Exhibition Centre

    1.63 MILES

    This superb exhibition space follows the legends of the back country (both Indigenous and settler) through interactive displays. The centre also houses…

