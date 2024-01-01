This little gallery with a brilliant acronym has a dynamic collection of work, featuring local artists as well as touring exhibitions.
Bathurst Regional Art Gallery
New South Wales
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum
0.39 MILES
Don't let the dry name fool you – this place is a treasure chest full of wonder. It's home to the internationally renowned Somerville Collection: rare…
2.6 MILES
Rev-heads will enjoy the 6.2km Mt Panorama Motor Racing Circuit, venue for the epic Bathurst 1000 Supercar race each October. It's a public road, so you…
1.57 MILES
With a focus on the history of Mt Panorama and the Bathurst 1000, this museum at the base of Mt Panorama celebrates the achievements of Australian motor…
4.1 MILES
This astonishing Tudor Gothic confection and 52-room mansion lies 7km northwest of Bathurst town centre. Admission to the heritage-listed historic house…
28.5 MILES
This colonial-era building was in use until the 1950s and saw many trials and committals of bushrangers take place. Today it's a museums of sorts. There's…
Golden Memories Millthorpe Museum
22.88 MILES
This wonderful rural volunteer-run museum has eight buildings housing a diverse collection of artefacts on a range of themes from local and Aboriginal…
28.63 MILES
A collection of photos and memorabilia about the local area is on display inside this former stoke stable, which was built by convicts in 1849. The stone…
29.21 MILES
This fabulous free museum – in an architecturally designed building with a sloping grass roof – is the city's cultural pride and joy, with permanent…
Nearby New South Wales attractions
1. Bathurst Historical Society Museum
0.25 MILES
Housed in the east wing of Bathurst's stunning courthouse (1880) is this small but interesting local-history museum and archives. It's worth a visit to…
2. Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum
0.39 MILES
Don't let the dry name fool you – this place is a treasure chest full of wonder. It's home to the internationally renowned Somerville Collection: rare…
0.71 MILES
Ben Chifley, Australia's postwar prime minister from 1945 to 1949, lived in Bathurst, and the modest Chifley Home is on display, housing interesting…
4. National Motor Racing Museum
1.57 MILES
With a focus on the history of Mt Panorama and the Bathurst 1000, this museum at the base of Mt Panorama celebrates the achievements of Australian motor…
2.6 MILES
Rev-heads will enjoy the 6.2km Mt Panorama Motor Racing Circuit, venue for the epic Bathurst 1000 Supercar race each October. It's a public road, so you…
2.68 MILES
Central NSW is rich in gold history dating back to the 1800s and Bathurst was a key destination. Bathurst Goldfields offers public tours during school…
4.1 MILES
This astonishing Tudor Gothic confection and 52-room mansion lies 7km northwest of Bathurst town centre. Admission to the heritage-listed historic house…
8. Golden Memories Millthorpe Museum
22.88 MILES
This wonderful rural volunteer-run museum has eight buildings housing a diverse collection of artefacts on a range of themes from local and Aboriginal…