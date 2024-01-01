Bathurst Regional Art Gallery

New South Wales

This little gallery with a brilliant acronym has a dynamic collection of work, featuring local artists as well as touring exhibitions.

Nearby New South Wales attractions

1. Bathurst Historical Society Museum

0.25 MILES

Housed in the east wing of Bathurst's stunning courthouse (1880) is this small but interesting local-history museum and archives. It's worth a visit to…

2. Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum

0.39 MILES

Don't let the dry name fool you – this place is a treasure chest full of wonder. It's home to the internationally renowned Somerville Collection: rare…

3. Chifley Home

0.71 MILES

Ben Chifley, Australia's postwar prime minister from 1945 to 1949, lived in Bathurst, and the modest Chifley Home is on display, housing interesting…

4. National Motor Racing Museum

1.57 MILES

With a focus on the history of Mt Panorama and the Bathurst 1000, this museum at the base of Mt Panorama celebrates the achievements of Australian motor…

5. Mt Panorama

2.6 MILES

Rev-heads will enjoy the 6.2km Mt Panorama Motor Racing Circuit, venue for the epic Bathurst 1000 Supercar race each October. It's a public road, so you…

6. Bathurst Goldfields

2.68 MILES

Central NSW is rich in gold history dating back to the 1800s and Bathurst was a key destination. Bathurst Goldfields offers public tours during school…

7. Abercrombie House

4.1 MILES

This astonishing Tudor Gothic confection and 52-room mansion lies 7km northwest of Bathurst town centre. Admission to the heritage-listed historic house…

8. Golden Memories Millthorpe Museum

22.88 MILES

This wonderful rural volunteer-run museum has eight buildings housing a diverse collection of artefacts on a range of themes from local and Aboriginal…