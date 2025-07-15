Atlantic City can get a bad rap. It has a storied history of glamour, debauchery and things that are probably better left unsaid, but don’t let word of mouth fool you – there is a lot of fun to be had in this coastal city, especially if you know where to look.

I just spent a wonderful weekend with my boyfriend getting to know America’s Playground, and I felt sad to leave when the weekend came to a close. Time feels like it stands still in Atlantic City, and when I realized that time did, in fact, keep moving, it was a hard pill to swallow. That is why I have put together the perfect itinerary that blends unknown gems and classic AC activities for your next visit.

When to arrive: My partner and I arrived on a Friday and left on Monday morning to treat ourselves to a full long weekend.

How to get from the airport: We drove in from New York City, but Atlantic City does have an airport. I recommend renting a car or using a rideshare, as they are readily available and much more accessible. You can also get to AC from NYC by bus or train.

Getting around town: Atlantic City is very walkable. For the most part, staying near the boardwalk is recommended if you want to be near the action. Rideshare is always an option for longer distances.

Where to stay : We stayed in the Nobu Tower at Caesars, one of the newest additions to the hotel, which was fantastic. The rate for Caesars before peak seasons is midrange. The Ocean Casino Resort is a great option for something more modern (though slightly pricier). Both have access to an expansive casino, relaxing pools and delicious restaurants.

What to pack: Casual clothes are the standard here, but I recommend having one or two nicer outfits for when you go out to dinner at the fancier restaurants or go to see a show.

Friday

How to spend the day

After arriving in the afternoon and checking into our hotel, we immediately headed out for a stroll along the boardwalk, enjoying a sunny afternoon. We then made our way over to lunch at Cardinal, a casual spot where I got a chicken sandwich and my boyfriend had a burger. We both grabbed a local beer and sat in their courtyard.

After lunch, we headed back to the boardwalk to hang out at the Steel Pier. We rode bumper cars and the Flying Dutchman, enjoyed the view of the beach from the top of the Ferris wheel and played classic carnival games like water gun and tossing a ball in the bucket. I walked away the proud new owner of a stuffed pink unicorn.

Dinner

We popped back into the room to get ready for dinner, which was downstairs at Hell’s Kitchen in Caesars. The restaurant is sexy and intimate despite its size, and we definitely dressed up a bit for the occasion. The menu is surf and turf, so we settled on refreshing oysters, baked mac and cheese, arancini, crab cakes and their famed beef Wellington. Everything was great, but top marks go to the mac and cheese and the sticky toffee pudding we split for dessert.

After dark

Following dinner, we headed over to the Horse Dive Bar. Named after the famous horse dive competitions, where a horse and a rider jumped off a high dive into the ocean. The space is divey and covered in horse-related trinkets. I sipped on a martini while my boyfriend enjoyed a whiskey. Located behind the bar is the theater for The Hook, a sexy acrobatic show filled with audacious comedy, jugglers, roller skaters, plus men swinging from ropes. We wrapped up our evening there, and the show was a fantastic respite from the gambling table.

Saturday

How to spend the day

We slept in before walking over to the Ocean Casino Resort, where we rented a cabana by one of their pools for the day. This is a bit of a splurge, but you can also rent a daybed for a more affordable amount. The pools are heated, which was ideal for the overcast but warm day we were having.

We enjoyed lunch in the cabana: chicken tenders, a chicken club and chips and guacamole – classic poolside snacks. We also spent some time swimming in the pools and napping in the sun.

Dinner

For dinner, we popped over to Setaara for a wonderful meal blending Afghan and French cuisine. We split the chicken kabob and Uzbeki palau, which features lamb shanks over a bed of rice and carrots and raisins.

After dark

After dinner, we Ubered to Atlantic City Cruises for a sunset boat ride. They also offer dolphin-watching tours. This was a lively, fun evening, but it definitely leaned more toward a booze cruise than romantic vibes.

Following the cruise, we went to Angeloni’s Club Madrid, which on the outside looks like an unassuming bar; inside, it’s dripping in old-school Atlantic City glamour with a ’70s vibe. One of their signature cocktails comes with a sidecar of peanut M&M's and a loosie cigarette – iconic, if you ask me! The food was wonderful, especially the donut.

We ended the night with a little blackjack before retiring to our room with empty pockets.

Sunday

Morning

We started the day with breakfast at The Queen Bean Bistro, which has scenic boardwalk seating. We enjoyed the morning with French toast by the water and recovered from our night on the town.

How to spend the day

After breakfast, we headed back to Caesars for a restorative couple's massage – perfect for the end of a weekend in AC. Following our massage, we took a self-guided driving tour of the Atlantic City Murals, which are part of a program to support emerging artists and revitalize the community. I personally loved Untitled by Johannes Mundinger & Sophia Hirsch, which was a nod to Helen Keller. We spent the rest of our day enjoying Caesars pool, where we ate lunch under the umbrellas.

Dinner

We took an evening stroll over to White House Subs for a Philly cheesesteak and Italian sandwich that were shockingly large (I am talking 2ft long). These sandwiches ended up being dinner and the next day's lunch. We grabbed another drink at Angeloni's Club Madrid again and enjoyed Caesars casino before an early bedtime so we could wake up refreshed for our early morning exit back to NYC.