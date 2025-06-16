When packing your "little bag of things" for summer travel, you've got a few issues to consider: heat makes everything melt, humidity is will do a number on your hair, and long flights can dry out your skin. And if you're going anywhere with sizzling temperatures, you can forget about your usual skincare routine. You'll be way too hot and bothered to work through a regime of toners, serums and future landfill.

But we've sweat through enough summers to know that there are some heatproof mascaras that will last all day and sunscreens that won't sting your eyes as soon as you start to sweat. Here, six Lonely Planet editors share the five ride-or-die beauty and skincare products that always make it into their travel bags.

Packing for London and Sicily

Brekke Fletcher, Senior Director of Content

EltaMD tinted sunscreen: My friend JoJo, who travels all over the world as a designer for J Crew, and whose skin is perfection told me about EltaMD. It’s no makeup makeup and it has the added value of going on smooth and not staining my clothes. (Just let it soak in before pulling anything white over your head). I put it on before the flight to look put together but without a full face of makeup.

True Botanicals Renew Oil: I hate the way this makes me sound, but I get a lot of compliments on my skin. I’m really and truly blessed (thanks, mom) with nice skin, and I’m a fanatic when it comes to my skincare regime, which consists of this True Botanicals Renew face oil as my go-to nighttime moisturizer. I refill this mini bottle so it’s easier to transport, and I use it on my hands while I fly. It smells wonderful, and it’s a nice olfactory break from foul airplane stinks.

Aquaphor: If I were to write a love letter to any one product, it would be to Aquaphor. Dear Aquaphor, I appreciate you and all you do for me on dreary and dry flights. I dab you under my eyes, onto my chapped lips and my dried out, sad cuticles. Aquaphor is to my skin is what water is to my body: hydrating, and I’d die without it.

Jones Road Miracle Balm: I apply this to my face upon landing, when I really want to look bright and refreshed after a red eye. It’s a bit tacky (in terms of texture, not style), so it’s not for everyone. But I dab it on my cheekbones, forehead, tip of my nose and chin, and instantly appear dewy and chic. It’s the best fake-it-till-you-make-it (aka pretend you’re rested and have exercised, when all you did was sit on your tush for 8 hours) product you’ll ever use.

Augustinus Bader x Sofia Copolla Tinted Balm Shade #1: There’s no one more chic than Sofia Coppola, and there’s nothing I love better than a subtle red lip. (Again, because I want to feel and look prettyish, even when I’m gross while traveling.) Coppola is a huge fan of Augustinus Bader skin care, and she loves their lip balm so much, she did a collaboration. Shade #1 is the best crimson hue for my skin tone, it doesn’t dry out and it feels like a million bucks (with a price tag to match). It’s on my person at all times for a quick pick-me-up.

Ann Douglas Lott's summer beauty essentials. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

Packing for France

Ann Douglas Lott, Digital Editor

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream: My fellow editor Sasha Brady put me onto this, and since purchasing, my plane skincare has been whittled down to this single product. It’s hydrating, healing, and while it comes out thick, it goes on surprisingly light. It’s also good for sunburns, bug bites and cuts, so it always comes in handy throughout your trip.

Maybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara: This product has been a constant in my makeup routine for the past 10 years (if you can even call it makeup). Instead of using on my lashes, I rely on it to keep my eyebrows in order. It’s a simple trick to looking more put together than you actually are.

Merit Flush Balm: I’ll usually skip face makeup when I’m traveling and tap this lightweight blush onto my cheeks, the bridge of my nose and my eyelids. I love the “Beverly Hills” shade. It goes on very peachy-pink; perfect for summertime.

La Roche Posay Effaclar Duo+ Unifiant Cream in Medium: If I want some light coverage but don’t want to break out the makeup bag, this goes on so smoothly and effortlessly. The only downside is I cannot for the life of me find it in the US, aside from on Ebay. I picked my tube up in France, so if anyone’s headed there this summer, grab me another s’il vous plaît!

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40: I like to emulate a glowy goddess year-round, but especially in the summer to enhance my tan. Glowscreen has a cult following for a reason (I am, by the way, the leader of said cult).

Chamidae Ford can't travel without Weleda Skin Food. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

Packing for Vietnam and Thailand

Chamidae Ford, Digital Editor

Weleda Skin Food: This is my Holy Grail item for curing post-flight dry skin. I love a thick creamy nighttime moisturizer, and this little tube is the most solid option for the very affordable price tag. Plus, it lasts forever!

Silicone Body Scrubber: Personally, I don’t feel clean unless I have some type of scrubber/exfoliater, and this one is great! The exfoliation is light but effective, and the silicone is quick to dry and helps avoid bacterial growth, which you might find with a loofah. The sleek and relatively small size makes it ideal for slipping into your dopp kit.

Couto Toothpaste: Who doesn’t love a bougie toothpaste? I discovered this one during my recent trip to Portugal, and I’m obsessed with it. It is perfectly minty and makes your teeth feel so clean.

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Exfoliating Toner: Whenever I travel, without fail, I break out. This toner is a game changer. Sometimes I use it to spot treat, other times I use it all over my face. It works so quickly and helps alleviate dark spots along the way.

Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber™ Face Mask with Hyaluronic Acid: There’s nothing like taking a post-flight shower and curling up in your hotel robe with a face mask. This is my favorite, and it makes your skin feel baby soft. Sometimes I’ll put it in the fridge before I'm ready to use it, making it extra refreshing and super helpful with any puffiness.

Serina doesn't go anywhere without her favorite hand sanitizer. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

Packing for Ireland

Serina Patel, Senior Marketing Manager

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask: This is my in-plane skincare go-to, and its wonderful for anyone whose skin dries out easily. You’ve probably seen it on social media, and trust me, it really does hydrate your skin and can be left on for 3 to 8 hours.

Spray Hand Sanitizer (mine is from Trader Joe’s): I have at least 2 bottles of spray sanitizer at all times, just in case I need to spray and wipe down my seat if I don’t have a wipe, or carry out an extra round of caution after using the airplane restroom.

Magic Molecule Hypochlorous Acid Solution: This spray is magical – it’s good for dry skin, eczema, rashes, cuts, you name it! I’ll give my face a spray of this during a long flight or right after to kill any bacteria on my face if I'm unable to wash my face.

Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste: There’s something about this toothpaste that keeps my teeth feeling so clean. I picked mine up in Paris and it comes in a handy travel size as well – not the skimpy small kind!

L’Occitane Shea Ultra Rich Lip Balm: This lip balm is available at all L’Occitane stores so the odds are you can get it right now locally! This balm is so hydrating and thick without being sticky. It seals your lips with moisture for a flight or while you’re on the go. Personally, I put it on before bed and first thing after I wake.

Pia keeps her mini perfumes handy when traveling abroad. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

Packing for Sweden and Denmark

Pia Peterson Haggarty, Photo Director

Beauty of Joseon Matte Sun Stick: My friend Sarah (a Beirut-based super traveler) introduced me both to senti senti on Mott Street in New York, and my new favorite sunscreen. It’s true, K Beauty really is better. This is hydrating and amazing sun protection, and couldn’t be easier to reapply. I love that I can do a full refresh with one hand while running around carrying other things.

Universal Flowering Sample Set: Universal Flowering is a Canadian perfume company by Courtney Rafuse. I am never wearing another perfume — I got the sample set for myself out of curiosity, and the scents are all so unique, so long lasting, and so individual — my personal favorite is “Daddy,” which is campfire-y and smoky and kind of dangerous. Please smell me on your next flight.

Dr Hauschka Lip Balm: I am consistently dehydrated, so this is a must.

Dr. Bronner’s Lavender Organic Hand Sanitizer: I buy these in bulk and have them everywhere. Similar to Serina, it is not uncommon for me to have 2 or 3 of these in my bag at any given time. We just touch so much stuff. I even offer spritzes to strangers on the subway.

Glossier Lash Slick : The first make up I learned to apply properly (thank you, mom!). Even if I just have a coat of this on I feel put together. It also doesn’t shed or flake during a long travel day, and comes off easily at night with remover. Worth the hype!

Sasha packs sunscreen, skin tint and serum. Sasha Brady/Lonely Planet

Packing for Portugal

Sasha Brady, Digital Editor