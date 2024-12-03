Long known as the playground of America’s rich and famous, Palm Beach is a luxurious destination on South Florida’s sunny Atlantic coast. Palm Beach proper is situated on a barrier island that’s separated from the mainland by the Lake Worth Lagoon. But beyond Palm Beach itself, you’ll find many other warm, welcoming, vacation-worthy communities within the broader Palm Beach County region – from Boca Raton and Riviera Beach to Delray Beach and Jupiter.

With its dreamy white-sand beaches, abundant outdoor recreation options, high-end shopping and chef-led culinary scene, it’s no surprise that Palm Beach remains a popular choice among jet-setting travelers. Here’s what to know if you’re visiting for the first time.

Worth Avenue in Palm Beach is the center of the town's shopping, eating and people-watching. Crystal Bolin/Getty Images

When should I go to Palm Beach?

Go in winter for a balmy escape

Ask any snowbird, and they’ll tell you that winter is the best time to visit Palm Beach. While northern destinations face snow and ice, Palm Beach stays nice and toasty, with temperatures ranging from 60°F to 70°F. However, because of the beautiful weather, winter is also peak season in Palm Beach, so expect more expensive lodging and bigger crowds. Palm Beach also hosts a variety of events during the winter, from the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival in December to the South Florida Fair in January.

Go during spring and fall for mild temps and fewer crowds

Palm Beach has two shoulder seasons: late spring and early fall. During these periods, you’ll experience mild temperatures (70°F to 80°F), fewer crowds and more affordable hotels. Fall, however, is also hurricane season, so keep that in mind (and maybe invest in some good trip insurance).

Go in summer for a budget trip

Summers are hot in Palm Beach – like, really hot. But it’s not just the high temperatures that can make this season a bit uncomfortable; it’s also the high humidity. Still, if you can tolerate muggy, sweltering heat, summer might be the season for you. Just know that the ocean, or even the pool, might not be able to keep you cool. Even though kids are out of school and families are taking their annual vacations, it’s low season for Palm Beach – which is great if you’re on a budget. Since the Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1, beware of disruptive storms during summer, too.

How much time should I spend in Palm Beach?

If you’re in need of a quick, restorative, 'fly-and-flop' getaway, you can definitely do Palm Beach over a long weekend. Check into a resort, then spend a few days lounging by the pool or on the beach. Many Palm Beach properties also have delicious restaurants, so you don’t even have to leave the resort if you don’t want to.

But if you’ve got more PTO to spare, extend your trip and explore more of Palm Beach and the surrounding communities. A few favorites: Ride a bike along the 5.5-mile Lake Trail, tee off at the Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course, travel back in time with a meal at the historic Green's Pharmacy or admire priceless masterpieces at the Norton Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden.

Is it easy to get in and around Palm Beach?

Getting to Palm Beach is easy, whether you choose to drive, fly or ride a train.

If you opt for a road trip, chances are you’ll take one of the five most common routes to reach Palm Beach: Interstate 95, Florida’s Turnpike, US Highway 98, US Highway 1 or the A1A. Once you arrive, you’ll find a handful of hotels with free parking, while others charge for self-parking or valet service.

You can also fly into Palm Beach International Airport, which offers nonstop service to and from a variety of US cities and a handful of international destinations. For instance, you can fly straight to Palm Beach from Denver, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and New York, among other cities.

Palm Beach is also accessible by train, via either Tri-Rail and Brightline. Tri-Rail runs between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, with various stops along the way. Brightline, meanwhile, connects Miami and Orlando. Tri-Rail is slower and offers fewer amenities, but it's also much cheaper, and likely a fit if you’re on a budget. If you’re not concerned about budget and are trying to reach Palm Beach as quickly and (as comfortably) as possible, go with Brightline.

Once you arrive, you can walk, use rideshare services or ride the clean and reliable Palm Tran public buses for $2 one-way. Several towns in Palm Beach County also have free local 'circuit' shuttles – like West Palm Beach’s Rose Trolley and Boca Raton’s BocaConnect.

The coastal towns alongside Palm Beach – Pompano Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton – are excellent for exploring while you're in town. Shutterstock

Top things to do in Palm Beach (outside of going to the beach)

Explore the underwater snorkeling trail

Grab your snorkel and mask, then head to Phil Foster Park – which is free and open from sunrise to sunset. Take a dip in the water, then follow the 'snorkel trail' to see starfish, rays, octopi, seahorses and tons of colorful fish. This 800-foot artificial reef is made of limestone boulders, cinder blocks, shark sculptures and even features a shipwreck.

Learn to play croquet

Long before pickleball swept the nation, there was croquet: the refined lawn game that involves using mallets to hit balls through hoops, known as wickets, stuck into the grass. Reserve one of the 12 courts at the National Croquet Center for an afternoon of sophisticated fun, followed by lunch on the veranda. Don’t know how to play? The center offers free lessons every Saturday.

Immerse yourself in beauty at the Society of the Four Arts

Take a deep breath and relax while wandering through the Philip Hulitar Sculpture Garden and the Four Arts Demonstration Garden. Located on the 10-acre campus of the Society of the Four Arts, these lush green spaces – complete with burbling fountains and tranquil ponds – have been delighting visitors since 1938. Also, be sure to bookmark the calendar of the Society of the Four Arts, as this nonprofit cultural organization hosts regular art exhibits, film screenings, concerts, book talks, lectures and more.

Palm Beach offers plenty of opportunities to experience Florida's ocean and wildlife. Getty Images

Go birding at Wakodahatchee Wetlands

Tired of lounging on the beach? Grab your camera and binoculars, then head inland to Wakodahatchee Wetlands. This magical, 50-acre nature preserve is home to at least 178 species of birds, as well as iguanas, alligators, turtles, frogs and other creatures. Stroll down the ¾-mile boardwalk for a glimpse of nesting wood storks and anhingas.

My favorite thing to do in Palm Beach

As a big-time wildlife lover, I can never get enough of the Loggerhead Marinelife Center. This nonprofit is all about protecting the ocean and the many marine creatures who rely on it to survive.

At the center’s state-of-the-art hospital, veterinarians care for sick and injured sea turtles who’ve been entangled in fishing gear, attacked by predators or hit by boats. Once the turtles have been nursed back to health, staffers release them back into the wild to live their best lives. You can meet the patients on a public guided walkthrough – and if you feel inspired by what you see, you can ‘adopt’ one with a donation.

If you’re traveling with kids, there are also tons of family-friendly activities and events, from a ‘little naturalists’ program to a junior veterinarian lab. Check the calendar to see if your trip aligns with one of the center’s after-hours ‘By the Sea’ lectures, which include beers and informative talks by conservationists, photographers and scientists.

How much money do I need in Palm Beach?

Palm Beach is a ritzy, upscale destination, with designer shops like Gucci and Chanel lining its iconic Worth Avenue. That said, it is possible to visit on a budget, especially if you enjoy the outdoors. Take advantage of the many free things to do in Palm Beach, like admiring the 'sea cows' at the Manatee Lagoon or visiting a nature area like the Grassy Waters Preserve.

Basic room for two: $90-$170

Self-catering apartment (including Airbnb): $150-$200

Public transport ticket: $2

Coffee: $4-$5

Sandwich: $15

Dinner for two: $150

Beer/pint at the bar: $6

What else to know before visiting Palm Beach

Wear sun protection

The sun in Palm Beach is no joke – and getting sunburned will definitely put a damper on your vacation. Don't skimp on sunscreen, even if it’s cloudy. If you’ll be swimming or hanging out on the beach, apply first thing in the morning, then continue re-applying (generously) throughout the day. Also, pack a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Make dinner reservations

Especially if you’ll be visiting Palm Beach during peak season, make dinner reservations in advance. Some of the more upscale restaurants and clubs also have strict dress codes, so do your homework ahead of time and pack a few nice outfits if you’re planning to dine at one of these spots.

Leave wildlife alone

If you’re lucky, you’ll see lots of animals during your trip to Palm Beach, from gulls and pelicans to turtles, rays and manatees. You might be tempted to feed them or get close for a selfie, but leave them be. Give wildlife plenty of space and never give them food.