Situated in Lake Huron just east of the famous Mackinac Bridge, Mackinac Island has been a popular Midwest vacation destination for more than a century. Famous for its fudge, horse-drawn carriages and gorgeous lake views, this sunny Northern Michigan outpost is the perfect place to relax and recharge as a family — no passport required.

Here’s what to know as you start planning your first trip to this iconic Great Lakes island.

When should I go to Mackinac Island?

Summer is Mackinac Island’s primary season. The vast majority of businesses open in late April or early May, then close in early to mid-October. If you visit during that time, you’ll have the best selection of hotels, restaurants, shops and activities to choose from.

The summer weather is mild, with temperatures peaking in the mid-70s. And, because Mackinac Island is surrounded on all sides by water, you’ll feel some nice, cool lake breezes. In the summer, you can take advantage of warm-weather activities like hiking, biking, kayaking, golfing, sailing and more. Plus, afterward, enjoy a refreshing treat from one of the many ice cream shops located downtown.

A handful of businesses are open year-round, but only a few — and your options will be much more limited if you visit during the off-season. In the winter, you can gaze out over the ice-covered lake, go snowshoeing or cozy up indoors with a good book. Winters on Mackinac Island are chilly and quiet.

How much time should I spend on Mackinac Island?

Since getting to Mackinac Island requires a little extra effort (more on that below), you’ll want to stay long enough to make the trek worth your while. I’d recommend spending at least a week here, so you can fully explore the destination and still have time for a little rest and relaxation. If you’ll already be in Michigan (or somewhere nearby in the Midwest), you could get away with doing a long weekend here — but I guarantee you’ll want to plan a trip back.

Take a family walk along the shore. Lokibaho/Getty Images

Is it easy to get in and around Mackinac Island?

Transportation is one of the things that makes Mackinac Island so famous. Automobiles — or “horseless carriages” — have been banned here since 1901. So, instead of driving, visitors and residents walk, ride their bikes or climb aboard one of the many horse-drawn carriages. The lack of cars contributes to Mackinac Island’s peaceful, charming vibes. And since the island is small, everything is relatively close together and easy to access.

Getting to Mackinac Island, however, requires a little more consideration. Most visitors take a short ferry ride from either Mackinaw City (on Michigan’s Lower Peninsula) or St. Ignace (on the Upper Peninsula). The ride is breezy and beautiful. Feel the wind in your hair by sitting on the open-air top deck, or go inside down below if you get chilly. For the upcoming 2025 summer season, round trip ferry tickets are $36 for adults and $24 for kids ages 5 to 12; pets and kids under 5 are free.

If you get seasick easily, you can also hop a flight to Mackinac Island — though your options are very limited, as major airlines don’t fly here. Fresh Air Aviation offers regular commercial flights from Chippewa County International Airport on the Upper Peninsula, or you can charter a plane from various airports around the country. The Mackinac Island Airport also welcomes small private planes and jets.

To get to Michigan in the first place, you’ll likely start by flying into Detroit. From there, you could rent a car and make the four-hour road trip north to Mackinaw City. But keep in mind, you won’t be able to take your rental car with you to Mackinac Island, so you’ll have to pay for overnight parking and then take the ferry.

Or, from Detroit, you could catch a quick flight to Pellston Regional Airport or Chippewa County International Airport. From either of those airports, you’ll need to book a shuttle to the ferry dock.

Top things to do on Mackinac Island

Pedal around the perimeter on M-185

Michigan’s M-185 is the only state highway in the country that doesn’t allow cars. The highway goes all the way around the perimeter of the island, stretching a little more than 8 miles (12.9km). One of the best ways to get the lay of the land on Mackinac Island is to ride all of M-185 on a bike. The trip takes roughly one hour if you pedal hard without stopping, but give yourself some wiggle room so you can pause and explore along the way.

Explore the island's history

Years ago, Mackinac Island was an important site for the Anishnaabek, the indigenous peoples of the Great Lakes. The name comes from the word “Michilimackinac,” which means “place of the great turtle,” because Native Americans thought the island looked like a turtle’s shell emerging from the water. To the Anishnaabek, the island was a sacred burial ground, as well as a special place for trading, trapping and fishing.

Today, Mackinac remains culturally and spiritually significant to the Anishnaabek, an umbrella term for the Odawa, Ojibway and Potawatomi tribes. You can learn more about the island’s Native American heritage by visiting the Biddle House, which is home to the Mackinac Island Native American Museum. And, as you pedal around M-185, keep an eye out for roadside signs that tell the story of the island’s original inhabitants.

Arch Rock. Amer Rashiddin Marzuki/Shutterstock

Paddle to Arch Rock

Arch Rock is a gorgeous, naturally occurring limestone formation on Mackinac Island. You can reach the arch on foot (and stop by the Milliken Nature Center to learn more about this geological wonder along the way). But, for a unique perspective, consider viewing the formation from below, on a kayak or standup paddleboard on Lake Huron. Great Turtle Kayak Tours offers paddling tours to Arch Rock — and if you’re feeling really ambitious, you can even snorkel once you get there.

Take a horse-drawn carriage tour

You can’t visit Mackinac Island without taking a horse-drawn carriage tour — at least not during your very first trip. Sit back, relax and take in the views while a driver with Mackinac Island Carriage Tours expertly guides a team of horses around the island. If you’re more of a DIYer, you can drive your own buggy with help from Jack’s Livery Stable.

Visit Fort Mackinac

Fort Mackinac has a long, complicated history that dates back to the late 18th century. This military outpost changed hands several times — from the French to the British to the Americans—but it remains an enduring testament to the island’s strategic significance through the centuries. Today, visitors can wander the grounds, explore the exhibits and watch historic reenactments. Keep an ear out for the sound of a cannon, which a Fort Mackinac interpretive soldier fires every morning.

The Grand Hotel. Cavan-Images/Shutterstock

My favorite thing to do on Mackinac Island

The Grand Hotel is synonymous with Mackinac Island. Sure, it’s not the only place to stay in town, but it’s by far the most iconic. This historic property opened its doors in July 1887, and it’s been welcoming travelers ever since — for the last 138 years and counting.

I love staying at the Grand Hotel because every single one of its 388 guest rooms is decorated differently — and the decor is truly over-the-top maximalist, with bold colors, patterns and themes at every turn. For example, many of the rooms honor different First Ladies, from Lady Bird Johnson to Jacqueline Kennedy. My favorite is the Woodfill suite, which pays homage to the hotel’s long-time owner W. Stewart Woodfill and offers panoramic views of the lake and downtown.

Even if you don’t decide to stay here, you can — and should — still visit the hotel for afternoon tea in the parlor, perusing the historic news clippings on the walls or sipping a cocktail while enjoying 180-degree lake views from the Cupola Bar. Also meander to the Grand Hotel stables and carriage museum, home to 12 high-stepping hackney and Percheron horses, as well as a collection of vintage carriages.

Planning tip: The hotel charges an $12 admission fee to anyone who's not staying there.

How much money do I need for Mackinac Island?

Mackinac Island is a relatively affordable destination to begin with — and, if you’re on a budget, you can easily tailor your itinerary toward more affordability options.

There are no ultra-luxury resorts here, but during peak season lodging can be a bit pricey. For the cheapest rates, you’ll want to visit during the spring and fall.

You can save money by bringing your own bike (rather than renting one), walking everywhere (rather than taking horse-drawn taxis) and taking advantage of the many free activities like hiking, birdwatching, stargazing and sightseeing. Pick up ingredients at the historic Doud’s Market, then have a picnic in the sunshine while looking out over the water. Another freebie to keep in mind? The fudge samples downtown.

Ferry ride: $24-$36 (round trip)

Hotel: $200-$600 per night

Horse-drawn taxi ride: $8.50-$11 per person

Bike rental: $10-$17 per hour

Drip coffee: $3.50-$5

Sandwich: $12-$10

Pint of beer: $9

18 holes of golf: $110-$200 (includes a cart)

Admission to Fort Mackinac: $10-$18 (also includes several other historic sites)

Slow down

You’ve heard of “island time” for tropical islands — and that same philosophy applies to Mackinac. This is not a “go, go, go” destination, where people rush around in a frustrated haze or honking horns angrily. Life moves a lot slower here, which is a good thing when you’re on vacation.

Generally, people don’t mind if you’re a bit late for your dinner reservation, for example. But if you want to be on time, remember to give yourself extra wiggle room and leave early. Horses clip-clop at their own pace, and walking may take longer than you think.

Master the pronunciation

The pronunciations in this part of Michigan are seriously confusing. The name of the island (and the bridge) is pronounced “MACK-in-awe.” No one will bat an eye if you say “MACK-in-ack,” but you’ll feel more confident chatting with folks if you understand the correct pronunciation.

Downtown Mackinac Island. Michael Deemer/Shutterstock

Watch for bikes, scooters and horses

You don’t have to watch out for cars, because there are none. But that doesn’t mean you should recklessly step into the street without looking both ways. Bikes, scooters and horses can move at a pretty good pace, so still practice safety precautions as a pedestrian. And, similarly, if you’re riding a bike or a scooter, try to be courteous to pedestrians. The horses are very comfortable around people, but it’s always a good idea to give them a wide, respectful berth.

Visit in spring or fall for smaller crowds

Mackinac Island can get pretty crowded during the peak summer months. It’s not unmanageable but, if you’re hoping for a more laid-back experience, consider planning your visit for early or late in the season. The weather will be slightly cooler, but you’ll have more of the island to yourself. And, if you visit in the fall, you can catch the dazzling fall foliage — the bright red maples lining Cadotte Avenue are particularly stunning.