It’s easy to see how San Diego's La Jolla translates to "the Jewel." Here, in the northern end of the Southern California city, rugged coastline meets upscale boutiques, breezy cafes and some of San Diego’s most celebrated dining – all accompanied by legendary surf breaks and resident seals and sea lions sunbathing year-round.

Despite the high-end surroundings, La Jolla isn’t fussy. Flip-flops are fair game at even the nicest restaurants, and dogs are welcome in more places than not. It’s noticeably slower paced and less crowded than neighborhoods closer to downtown San Diego, and that’s an essential part of the charm.

La Jolla's rocky coast. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Getting there and around La Jolla

Expect a 20- to 30-minute drive from San Diego International Airport. La Jolla is divided into three main areas. The Village, or downtown, has shops and restaurants galore, plus La Jolla Cove and its sea lions – one of the best things to do in San Diego. The beach community stretches along La Jolla Shores, and Torrey Pines contains the sprawling University of California at San Diego (UCSD) campus.

While these areas are all a 10-minute drive apart, it is not easy to walk between them. If you want beach access out your front door, base yourself in the Shores. Prefer being steps from restaurants, cafes and boutique shopping? The Village is your spot.

Advertisement

You can get around La Jolla on public transportation – San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) runs the 30 bus and Blue Line trolley from downtown (and even the airport, with a transfer) – but a car is your best bet for exploring more of the coast and nearby areas like Carlsbad and Oceanside.

La Valencia Hotel. San Diego Tourism Authority

Where to stay in La Jolla

Save: The all-suite La Jolla Riviera Inn supplies exceptional value, within a five-minute walk of La Jolla Shores Beach and about a dozen restaurants and shops, plus full kitchens and free parking.

Spend: True beachfront stays in La Jolla are surprisingly rare, but low-key La Jolla Shores Hotel delivers. Guests can request complimentary beach chairs and umbrellas set up on the sand and an on-demand shuttle around the Village or to the university campus.

Spend more: A 1920s landmark perched above La Jolla Cove, La Valencia, aka the Pink Lady, offers knockout ocean views, a heated saltwater pool and two beloved hot spots. Hit the Mediterranean Room for weekend brunch and the Whaling Bar, reopened in 2024 after a 10-year hiatus, for happy hour.

Pinpoint Cafe's UCSD location has spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean. Pinpoint Cafe

Where to get coffee in La Jolla

Pinpoint Cafe: Head to the UCSD location on Biological Grade for gorgeous views overlooking Scripps Pier and some of the best acai bowls in San Diego.

Living Room: This all-day restaurant and lounge does everything from sit-down breakfast to cocktails, live music and even a hookah lounge. The European-style coffee (the raspberry mocha and Turkish coffee especially) and pastries are the standouts.

Il Giardino di Lilli: The vibe here feels like you’re sitting in a friend’s garden in Italy. Try the lavender agave latte and literally any flavored croissant.

Where to eat in La Jolla

Breakfast

Sugar and Scribe: Celebrity chef Maeve Rochford is best known for elaborate wedding cakes and pastries that are almost too pretty to eat, but don’t overlook the savory Irish specialties. If you’re feeling extra, order pancakes or waffles unicorn-style, with edible glitter, sprinkles and marshmallows.

Caroline’s: The views from this fast-casual cafe on the UCSD campus are unmatched, and the menu is filled with reliable brunch staples.

Wayfarer Bread & Pastry: I never skip this wildly popular bakery when I’m in town, and it’s usually my first stop. My go-to order? An artichoke cream bun, strawberry pistachio croissant and kouign amann (Breton butter cake). It also sells sandwiches after 11am – one meat and one vegetarian option daily.

Left: Poke nachos at Shore Rider. Right: Shore Rider's classic poke bowl. Coast to Mountain Media (2)

Lunch

Cliffhanger Cafe and Bar: The sandwiches and salads, plus burgers and wood-fired pizza on weekends, are good, but come for the million-dollar views of Torrey Pines Gliderport. Paragliders and hang gliders launch right in front of the cafe, and the shimmering Pacific stretches out beyond.

Cheese Shop: Grab a made-to-order deli sandwich, a cup of vegan tomato soup (trust me) and an oatmeal cookie, then head to the beach just a few blocks away.

Shore Rider: This airy, family-friendly staple is always bustling. I love the poke nachos and customizable poke bowls.

Advertisement

Left: The dining room at Paradisea. San Diego Tourism Authority Right: Birdseye. Kimberly Motos, via San Diego Tourism Authority

Happy hour

Paradisaea: The cheeky cocktail menu, modeled after a field guide to tropical birds, is reason enough to pop in for drinks, but the colorful decor and top-tier service seal the deal. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, arrive right at 4pm for half-off cocktails and oysters.

Blue Ocean/Harumama: Come for sake flights, adorable character bao buns (I highly recommend the sweet unicorn ube) and panoramic ocean views from every table.

Birdseye: Fittingly perched atop the Cormorant Hotel, this is one of the best sunset spots in town. Try the margarita flight or order the ceviche during happy hour, 4pm to 6pm Monday through Friday.

Le Coq. Kimberly Motos, via San Diego Tourism Authority

Dinner

Le Coq: I literally dream about the tuna tartare and seasonal gnocchi at this sultry French fusion steakhouse, which is helmed by two-time James Beard finalist Tara Monsod. The Happy Meal is a whimsical gem, including a burger, three fried oysters, fries and champagne, all for $20. The catch? It’s only offered from 5pm to 6pm Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Catania: This hip eatery does coastal Italian exceptionally well, with winning handmade pasta, wood-fired pizza and seafood dishes. Make reservations for the ocean-facing patio tables.

A.R. Valentien: Splurge on dinner at this restaurant inside the renowned Lodge at Torrey Pines. Make reservations, especially for the coveted terrace.

Tacos from Puesto. Mandie Geller, via San Diego Tourism Authority

Tacos

If you don’t eat tacos (fish tacos especially) at least a couple of times, did you even visit SoCal?

El Pescador Fish Market: Part fresh fish market, part seafood restaurant with excellent fish and shrimp tacos. Pair them with the cioppino, one of the best bowls in San Diego.

Puesto: Mexican street food, but make it fancy. Tacos here are made to order, and stars (aside from the Baja fish) include the lobster, rib eye and filet mignon tacos.

Don Bravos: This casual spot well off the beaten tourist path in Bird Rock has a variety of fish tacos: mahi mahi, shrimp, salmon, lobster and even octopus. Best of all? They’re cheap, starting at $3.49.

La Jolla Shores Beach. Kevin Wu, via San Diego Tourism Authority

Best beaches in La Jolla

It is as simple as grabbing your sun hat and pointing yourself toward the best La Jolla beaches.

La Jolla Shores Beach: Head to this wide, mile-long stretch of sand for a classic beach day. It has restrooms, volleyball, fire pits and even tide pools, just north of the pier. It’s also one of the safest swimming spots and La Jolla’s only launch point for kayaks and wildly popular sea cave kayaking tours.

La Jolla Cove Beach: The beach itself is small and attracts a crowd on sunny days, but the real draw at this ruggedly beautiful cove is underwater. Snorkeling and diving here are primo, thanks to its protected status as part of the San Diego–La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve. The water is notoriously cold and rough, so families and less-experienced swimmers should pick another spot.

Marine Street Beach: A rare white sand beach in Southern California, Marine Street is a local favorite for surfing. Like La Jolla Cove, the break is rough, so it’s not ideal for swimming, and only experienced surfers should venture in. Bonus: it’s a 10-minute walk for fish tacos at El Pescador Fish Market.

Windansea Beach: South of Marine Street Beach, Windansea is synonymous with expert surfing. Although the current is strong and I wouldn’t even enter the water here, it’s fantastic for sunbathing.

Black’s Beach: Secluded Black’s is one of the county’s most beautiful beaches, and it stays that way because it’s tricky to access. Below the gliderport and part of Torrey Pines State Beach, getting there requires a fairly steep hike down cliffs. Notably, it’s also a well-known nude beach (nudity optional).

Left: The Cave Store. Right: Sunny Jim sea cave at sunset. John Mireles, via the Cave Store

Where to shop in La Jolla

La Jolla is one of San Diego’s premier shopping districts, with hundreds of shops ranging from high-end boutiques to thrift shops and antique stores. You’ll find the highest concentration in the Village, spanning Prospect St, Ivanhoe Ave, Girard Ave and Herschel St.

The Cave Store: A totally normal-seeming gift shop with shells, postcards and other souvenirs, except it also has an entrance to the Sunny Jim sea cave, frequented by sea lions.

Warwick’s: The oldest continuously running, family-owned bookstore in the US opened in 1896.

Whiskey & Leather: Where else can you shop a beautifully curated selection of mens- and womenswear, some vintage finds and whiskey?

Goodwill: It’s hit or miss (get there right after opening for the best selection), but this secondhand store is famous for unearthing high-value designer finds.

Balboa Candy: Over 70 flavors of saltwater taffy, plus homemade fudge, vintage sodas and hard-to-find nostalgic candy. More of a chocolate fan? You’ll be in heaven at Teuscher.

Left: Public House is great for casual beers. Public House Right: Drinks and grub at the Shack. The Shack Bar & Grill

After dark in La Jolla

Upscale and catering primarily to families and a slightly older crowd, La Jolla’s nightlife isn’t exactly legendary. You’ll find a handful of lively spots, but locals often head to the younger-skewing Pacific Beach for nights out. (Some favorites there include The Dog, Society, PB Pub, The Collective and Moonshine, a rowdy country bar with line dancing.) Here are some La Jolla picks for when you don’t want to venture far.

The Shack: The most proper bar in town is open until 2am daily, with kitschy surf shack decor and a pool table.

Beaumont’s: The mellow, mostly locals spot in Bird Rock serves up weekly specials like Tequila Tuesday and Wine Wednesday, plus happy hour seven days a week.

Living Room: The beloved coffee spot by day transforms into a late-night live music venue and hookah lounge.

Public House: This casual pub pours an extensive craft beer selection.

What to know

Large, thriving seal and sea lion populations call a number of La Jolla beaches home. The city strictly enforces regulations on keeping a safe distance, as well as periodic beach closures for pupping season. For example, Children’s Beach closes between December 15 and May 15.