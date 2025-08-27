According to booking data by Macs Adventure, women made up 57% of all solo travelers in 2024. In 2025, that number has already climbed to 60.5%. In that same study, nearly 1 in 5 trips are female-only. This marks a growing trend for women wanting to get out and explore the great outdoors in the company of other women.

When we think of iconic hiking destinations, Switzerland always springs to mind. In fact, Virtuoso found it to be the eighth most popular travel destination for 2025. From the mighty slopes of the Matterhorn to the cross-border adventure of the Tour de Mont Blanc, to more underrated cantons, Switzerland has long been the destination for Alpine adventure in Europe.

It’s little wonder, then, that the ever-growing women-only small group adventure travel market has a well-established foothold in the country. So, which are the best women-only hiking trips in the Swiss Alps, and what makes them stand out?

Beautiful view of Chillon Castle, with the "jagged teeth mountains" of Dents du Midi in the background. Peter Stein/Shutterstock

1. Experience Champéry

Best for multisport options and varied scenery

Located in the stunning region Dents du Midi, known for its “jagged teeth” mountains, Experience Champéry is the ultimate local company for outdoor adventure. With instructors covering snow sports, hiking, via ferrata, rock climbing, mountain biking and more, it’s a multiport haven.

Experience Champéry runs female-only four-day, three-night adventure tours of the area, encompassing incredible hiking trails, adrenaline-spiking via ferrata and more. Take in the alpine beauty of this underrated region, located on the border with France, and home to some truly breathtaking mountain pastures and meadows.

The company also runs women-only ski tours, climbing trips, e-bike adventures and snowboard tours. And they do wellness retreats for women, embracing nature with woodland reset sessions, cold water breathing, yoga and more.

Where to try it: Enjoy a delicious post-hike meal at Cantine de Barmaz in the Barmaz Plateau at the base of the Col de Cou hut, on the French border. The food is home-cooked, hearty and full of flavor, and the hospitality of owners Olivier and Valerie is just as amazing.

A small mountain hostel in Bernese Oberland. Andrii Shepeliev/Shutterstock

2. 6-Day Trek & Sketch: Explore the Swiss Alps with Illustrator Kate Sutton by Sidetracked Adventures

Best for soaking up the scenery

If you’re looking for a women-only Swiss hiking tour with a more creative twist, this tour from Sidetracked Adventure is going to tick a lot of boxes. Hike your way through the picturesque canton of Bernese Oberland along the legendary Via Alpina route. Each day, you’ll enjoy a guided hike, stopping along the way to sketch the beautiful scenery, with the expert guidance of Kate Sutton.

This is also a hut-to-hut hiking adventure, which is a quintessential way to experience the Swiss Alps. These mountain huts are refuges for weary hikers or mountaineers, complete with dorm rooms, hot food and much-needed gear rooms for any muddy or damp hiking boots!

Along the way, you’ll arrive in Grindelwald, before experiencing the Doldenhorn, Gspaltenhorn, Mürren, the Jungfraujoch and the incredible Eiger.

Getting there: The best and most eco-friendly way to get to Grindelwald is by train. SBB is the Swiss rail operator, and you can purchase multiday passes to make life a little easier.

Catch a glimpse of the lovely Portes du Soleil area of Valais. Ilan Shacham/Getty Images

3. Summer In The Alps by Outdoor Adventure Girls

Best for cross-border hiking experiences

Outdoor Adventure Girls have been running UK and overseas trips for their dedicated social media following for years now. Their Summer in the Alps trip combines adventures on both sides of the French and Swiss border.

While the trip’s chalet base is in Morzine, on the French side, the trip spans the beautiful Portes du Soleil area of Valais. A day hike to Pointe des Mossettes, the highest point in the Portes du Soleil, offers world-class views. Another hike to Le Lac de Chavanette offers a beautiful window through the Chavanette Pass between France and Switzerland. This hike brings you to the top of the Swiss Wall, an iconic Swiss ski route with 90% steepness. Steer clear if you have vertigo!

This trip also includes yoga, paddleboarding and zip-lining experiences. If you want to see both sides of the border, with plenty of adventure, this is a great option.

Planning tip: Sign up for the OAG email newsletter to hear about the trip releases – the overseas trips often sell out quickly!

A traditional alpine village in Lauterbrunnen. Kochneva Tetyana/Shutterstock

4. Switzerland Hiking Adventure by Wild Women Expeditions

Best for classic Swiss hiking destinations in the Bernese Oberland and the Valais

There are some quintessential hiking areas across Switzerland; however, one of the popular itineraries runs from Interlaken in Bernese Oberland down to Zermatt in Valais. This trip from Wild Women Expeditions takes you through the Lauterbrunnen Valley, Lake Brienz, the Gemmi Plateau and more.

Along the way, you’ll be joined by views of some of the most iconic mountains in Switzerland. Across eight days, you’ll see the Eiger, Jungfrau, Mönch and the Matterhorn, amidst stunning mountain plateaus, flower-filled meadows and jaw-dropping alpine lakes.

One of the cool things about this tour is that there are various hiking options throughout the itinerary. This means that you can choose the route and intensity that works for you that day, without feeling like you’re affecting the rest of the group.

Where to try it: This itinerary includes a stay at the Berghotel Fulhorn, one of the oldest and highest mountain hut hotels in the Alps. It’s been open since 1830 and provides incredible 360-degree views.

A perfect autumn day in Zermatt. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

5. Macs Adventure

Best for self-guided adventures with your friends

If you want to enjoy a Swiss alpine hiking trip with friends, you can also sign up for a Macs Adventure self-guided itinerary. This way, you and your group don’t have to plan anything; you just need to follow along. This is often more flexible and cost-effective than a traditional small group tour, and this High Trail to the Matterhorn itinerary explores some interesting areas.

Starting in Brig, you’ll hike through Bistinepass, the Nanz Valley, the Matter Valley and more until you reach the outdoorsy hub of Zermatt. You’ll find a range of hiking options on the itinerary, where you can shorten them and then catch a bus or cable car to your accommodation, or trade up for more challenging options.

Highlights include the hike up to Grachen from Saas-Fee, and the Kings Route section from Grachen to Zermatt. This follows the iconic Europaweg trail, which is one of the most popular in the Swiss Alps, and includes a stay at the beautiful Europahutte (2,220m/7,283ft).

Planning tip: While in Saas-Fee, head up the cable car for a hike to the iconic Britannia Hut. This incredible mountain hut sits at 3,030m (9,940ft), with glacial views and is popular with mountaineers, hikers and alpinists. Enjoy a post-hike drink on the terrace with awe-inspiring views.

Make it happen

To get to the Swiss Alps, either fly into Geneva or Zurich Airports. SWISS flies into both these airports from all around the world. From here, the SBB train network is the most comprehensive way to get around, and a multiday rail pass is the most convenient option. You can find Switzerland-specific hiking apps on the Switzerland Tourism website.