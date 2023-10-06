If you want to visit somewhere that is all it’s hyped up to be, come to Cancún.

You'll find spectacular white sand beaches, incredible activities to keep you busy, and a world-renowned party scene that spills from the nightclubs to the beach clubs. It has some unexpected gems, too: leafy downtown plazas, festivals and holiday celebrations almost monthly, even a nearby national park and Maya ruins.

Add to that blue skies and balmy weather, and it’s no wonder Cancún is such a popular destination. Prices can certainly be high, especially at popular times like Christmas and spring break, but deals (and quiet beach days) can be found if you’re willing to visit in the off-season. It may be hot, and there may be some rain, but it’s glorious just the same.

This guide to Cancún through the seasons can help you decide when's best for your visit.

December to April is the best time for perfect weather and partying

Sunshine, warm weather and a legendary party scene bring plane-loads of beachgoers and partiers to Cancún, especially during Christmas, New Year and spring break. This is high season – book your accommodations far in advance and expect to pay a premium during the holidays.

In December, the hurricane season is long gone and, except for occasional nortes (storms bringing northerly winds), it’s the optimum time for sightseeing and snorkeling excursions. Conditions for kiteboarders are ideal on nearby Isla Blanca. The perfect beach weather continues through January and February, when tourism briefly quietens down before ramping back up again for Carnaval. Expect parades, wild costumes, street parties and live music to take over downtown, including at Parque de las Palapas. It gets busier again still in March as spring-break madness and college kids descend on Cancún for epic beach parties, top-name musical acts, and packed nightclubs. Hotel rates peak, and the weather gets warmer through April.

Día de Muertos is a huge celebration in Mexico held at the start of November © Sergio Carrasco / Sony Photography Awards

May to June and September to November are low season, and the best times for budget travelers

Hot weather and rain showers keep crowds at bay during these periods. Deal hunters will find major discounts on hotels, tours and even cover charges. In May, sea turtles begin to arrive on the shores of Isla Contoy for the nesting season, which goes on until the end of October.

The sun shines most days, but keep an eye on the forecast as hurricane season officially begins in June and runs through October. If there are hurricane warnings, you should pay attention to them. Even if they don’t make landfall, stormy weather can mean heavy rain, powerful waves and a damper on nightlife too.

Mid-September brings Mexican Independence Day celebrations in Parque de las Palapas. Nearby, El Grito, the traditional cry of independence, can be heard at city hall. October is Cancún’s slowest period, and some tour operators and restaurants close for the month. Major deals continue, and the beaches are gloriously empty. November sees the return of beautiful weather and yet prices stay low with few tourists. The month kicks off with Day of the Dead celebrations in downtown Cancún and theme parties in the Zona Hotelera.

The shoulder season months of July and August are the perfect time to snorkel in Cancún © M.M. Sweet / Getty Images

July to August is the best time for nightlife and nature encounters

The heat and humidity don’t stop partiers, especially Mexicans, from flocking to Cancún’s beaches in the shoulder season months of July and August. Short bursts of rain aren’t uncommon, but the sun always manages to shine. Balmy nights also mean perfect weather for bar hopping and dancing ‘til dawn. This is also the best time of year to snorkel with whale sharks and to watch sea turtle hatchlings make their first journey to the sea on Parque Nacional Isla Contoy. Hotel rates drop somewhat from the high season, but not entirely.