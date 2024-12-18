There’s an energy in New York City that fuels the spirit with its never-ending momentum. But even that constant boost requires hitting the pause button now and then, to reset and recalibrate the soul. That’s why finding the right spa experience can be the key to balance, whether you’re visiting for the first time or you're a lifelong New Yorker.

As with everything in the Big Apple, the wellness scene is constantly growing and aiming for the most innovative and inventive immersive experiences. Whether you’re seeking a sauna experience like the European communal traditions, a luxurious solo treatment, or even a group class that involves an ice-bath dip with strangers – there’s something for every type of spa-goer.

Here are a few of my favorites.

At this reimagined textile factory you can enjoy a traditional spa experience. Aire Ancient Baths

1. Aire Ancient Baths (Tribeca and Upper East Side)

Best for ancient traditions

Ever since Aire Ancient Baths’s first location in Seville opened in 2004, the brand has established a reputation for spa oases in candlelit spaces, reminiscent of bath traditions from Roman and Greek times. As proof of their dramatic settings, the Tribeca location debuted in 2012 in a repurposed 1883 textile factory, while a new Upper East Side outpost in a former 9600-square-foot Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) storage facility is scheduled to open in mid-December with a saltwater bath hanging from the ceiling as its piece de resistance.

The most standard experience, Ultimate Bath, allows for 90 minutes of free time, taking dips between the pools of varying temperatures. Packages combined with massages and an array of body and facial treatments are also available. The Tribeca location also has its own Signature Wine Experience that includes a private soak in a wine bath for 30 minutes – why raise a glass when you can take a dip in it?

Planning tip: Bathing suits are mandatory, so don’t forget to bring yours. The spa will lend you a towel and non-slip shoes for use during your visit. Reservations must be made in advance, and you’ll need to choose the exact service upon booking.

Enjoy views of New York City while relaxing in The QC NY heated pool. The QC NY

2. The QC New York (Governors Island)

Best with a ferry commute

With views of the Manhattan skyline from its outdoor pools, QC New York on Governors Island, just debuted a second building this fall, a 15,000-square-foot facility with waterfalls, lavender and ice rooms, a relaxation room with waterbeds, plus a bistro and bar. All together, the 90,000-square-foot sanctuary has turned this slice of New York City into a dream island getaway – just a five-minute ferry ride from Downtown.

Visitors pay one entrance fee for access to more than 20 spa experiences, like saunas, steam rooms, and relaxation spaces, as well as outdoor pools and gardens.

Planning tip: A dynamic pricing structure for admission means your arrival time determines the cost. I saw admission ranging from $98 to $124 per person for three hours, with the option to upgrade to a visit without a time limit. Sunset and after-dark entries are discounted. In addition to a bathing suit, bring sunglasses and sunscreen for the outdoor spaces.

3. Othership (Flatiron)

Best for community building

One part sauna, one part ice bath, one part group meditation class, one part community event, Othership is a wellness experience like no other. In the Flatiron facility, classes kick off with a sauna session where guides lead guests through calming exercises mixed with ceremonial performances. Then they’re led through a quick shower rinse before entering a room filled with ice baths that fit two people. Participants are encouraged to immerse themselves for two minutes, which is more than enough time for it to become a true bonding experience. Back in the sauna, the group then debriefs on the shared experience, organically building a community through the joint adventure… and feeling lighter and brighter.

Planning tip: Othership, which made its US debut this summer after two successful Toronto locations, offers three types of experiences. Classes are the most structured, whereas free-flow sessions allow for more flexibility, and the social ones have more of a party vibe. First-timers may want to start with a class to get a lay of the land and guidance in a group setting. Bring a bathing suit and water bottle.

For a more affordable, but still luxurious experience, head to Bathhouse. Bathhouse

4. Bathhouse (Flatiron and Williamsburg)

Best for an unlimited stay

While New York City spa experiences often hit three-digit price tags, Bathhouse offers all the sleek spa house accouterments – thermal pools, steam rooms, saunas, and a cold plunge – but at a reasonable rate. At the Williamsburg location, early bird and night owl rates start at $45 and weekday rates from $55, while at Flatiron, early rates start at $50 and night at $40, with weekday day passes from $60. Hammam scrubs and massage treatments are available as an add-on, while the Bathhouse Experience encompasses a 50-minute full-body massage and 30-minute scrub, starting at $260.

With an emphasis on sharing a relaxing dip with others, Bathhouse invites guests to push thermal limits, as sitting in a sauna or cold bath can most definitely do. The best part here: there’s no time limit once you enter, so the stress of watching the clock also melts away.

Planning tip: Weekday visits generally save at least $15 compared to weekend ones. Bring a bathing suit and water bottle as well, although there’s also a cafe with snacks and drinks for an extra fee.

Choose from a number of fantastic, rejuvenating treatments at Shibui Spa. Shibui Spa

5. Shibui Spa (Tribeca)

Best for calming treatments

Tucked inside the Greenwich Hotel is an understated space, where aesthetics are simple, yet thoughtful, and the worries of the concrete-pounding simply melt away. That, in fact, is exactly the meaning of the Japanese concept of shibui, a refinement that sits between simplicity and tradition.

Decked out in wood, stone, and water – Shibui Spa subtly offers an invitation to connect and seek balance with nature. The five treatment rooms have facials, massages, and body treatments, as well as aromatherapeutic soaks, followed by mindfully curated treatments, including ones focused on healing and balance. The facility also includes a heated pool, relaxation lounge, and changing areas with steam and rain showers.

Planning tip: As a more intimate facility, book early, especially for weekend spots, especially since hotel guests get a priority during peak times. Better yet, turn it into a full-fledged staycation by combining it with a stay in one of the 88 rooms and dining at the in-house Locanda Verde, the Italian taverna, co-owned by Robert Deniro.

Experience a day at the iconic hotel before indulging in luxury at The Guerlain Spa. The Guerlain Spa

6. Guerlain Spa (Midtown)

Best luxury mainstay

Le belle vie! With roots way back to 1828, the French fragrance and beauty brand has long been the beacon of luxurious self-care. Combined with the storied history of New York City’s most famous hotel, The Plaza Hotel – itself with roots back to 1890 – this is a timeless experience with a Parisian twist, located on the iconic property’s fourth floor. Make a day out of it by starting with a stroll through Central Park before your treatment. (Don’t miss the Gapstow Bridge over the pond in this corner of the park!) Then indulge in the services, ranging from facials and massages to waxing and makeup – or even choose from a trio of all-day experiences with focuses on energy boost, anti-aging, and prenatal. Top it all off with an iconic Plaza experience, whether it’s afternoon tea in the Palm Court or a glass of bubbly in the Champagne Bar. Then go for some retail therapy, browsing the Fifth Avenue shops.

Planning tip: The spa recommends arrival further in advance than most others – a half-hour before appointment times. The idea is to get fully oriented and settled before sinking into the treatments. Also note that a 22% service charge will be added to all treatments and packages, but can be adjusted upon request.

7. Sojo Spa Club (New Jersey)

Best for a day trip

Across the Hudson River, an enclave around Edgewater and Palisades Park in New Jersey has long been known for its Korean spas, each like a Disneyland of saunas with themed rooms. While King Spa & Sauna has been my go-to for the greater part of two decades, Sojo Spa Club brought a modern and fresh take when it opened in 2017.

The massive 250,000-square foot facility is spread across eight floors, surprisingly just across from a strip mall with a Trader Joe's, as a wellness playground with one stunning amenity after another. We’re talking an infinity pool with a NYC skyline view; hydrotherapy pool; a foot massage pathway; saunas with salt, clay, and charcoal; outdoor pools from water that’s silky to another that’s a Hinoki natural antibacterial bath, and –should you really be thinking about work in the midst of all this – a coworking space as well. An on-site Hotel SoJo is open for stays on Friday and Saturday nights.

Planning tip: Located in Edgewater, New Jersey, the spa has a free parking lot on the next block, as well as on-site valet services for $15 a car. Rideshare services should drop off around the corner on Vreeland Terrace to avoid the busy traffic on River Road. Public transportation is also available via NJ Transit from Port Authority Bus Terminal on the 158 bus. Following traditional Korean spa etiquette, this is a barefoot facility, but non-slip socks are available for a fee. In addition to the requisite bathsuits and a water bottle, also bring flip-flops for the locker rooms and outdoors area. A photo ID is also required for check-in.

Other top local favorites