Milan is one of the art and culture capitals of the world. It's Italy's second-largest city, and likely it's fastest moving too. This hot spot for fashion, food and architecture also features stunning exhibition sites like the Royal Palace, the Pirelli HangarBicocca and a variety of more traditional museums.

While you'll likely be dazzled by greenery-covered skyscrapers and marvelous high-end runway moments, you'll definitely want to spend time enjoying Milan's museums. Here's your guide to the eight Milan museums you simply must visit during your trip.

Pinacoteca di Brera

Best for enjoying every decade of Italian painting

The Pinacoteca di Brera is the quintessential Milan museum – just as fundamental to the city as the little Madonna statue on top of the Duomo. Hosting one of the largest collections of paintings in the country and specializing in the Italian masters, the Pinacoteca has no shortage of high-profile works – from Mantegna to Caravaggio, passing through Hayez’ The Kiss and Raphael’s The Marriage of the Virgin – and a visit gives you the opportunity to walk amidst every decade of Italian art.

Link your trip: Once you’ve enjoyed your share of priceless art, you can head out of the Brera palace to explore the surrounding neighborhood of the same name, with its romantic atmosphere and picturesque cobblestones.

The Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci, featured in Santa Maria delle Grazie church in Milan. Yuri Turkov/Shutterstock

Basilica di Santa Maria delle Grazie

Best for appreciating a masterpiece in a monastery

The church of Santa Maria delle Grazie isn’t exactly a museum in the proper sense of the word, but it’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site – and for a very good reason. Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper captures your attention in the refectory of the monastery attached to the church.

Where the Pinacoteca has a beautiful array of different paintings, everything in Santa Maria delle Grazie focuses on this one single work – but what a work, and what a sight. It’s definitely worth a visit, especially considering that the church and monastery are filled with history as well.

Pinacoteca Ambrosiana

Best for a deep-dive into Renaissance art

If you’re still hungry for art after a visit to the Pinacoteca di Brera, then this similarly named gallery can help you get your fill. Perhaps not as famous as Brera, the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana is nonetheless a treasure box of Italian painting that dives deep into the late Middle Ages and Renaissance.

Link your trip: And while you’re there, be sure to also drop by the Ambrosiana Library located in the same palace as the Pinacoteca – some of the volumes in its collection are just as famous as the paintings next door.

The Museo del Novecento, inside the Palazzo dell'Arengario in Milan's Piazza del Duomo. nininika/Shutterstock

Museo del Novecento

Best for artworks from the 20th and 21st centuries

If you’re a fan of modern art, then your number one destination should be the Museo del Novecento, located right next door to the Royal Palace and housing a vast collection of works from the 20th and 21st centuries.

The museum’s collection includes sculptures as well as paintings and features huge names of modern art like Modigliani, Kandinsky, Picasso and Fontana. Among the masterpieces housed inside, you’ll find one of the many copies of Futurist sculptor Umberto Boccioni’s Unique Forms of Continuity in Space – and if it seems familiar, that’s because it’s also reproduced on the obverse side of the Italian 20 cents euro coin.

Entrance of Triennale di Milano. BalazsSebok/Shutterstock

Triennale di Milano

Best for celebrating the history of Italian design

Nowhere else in Italy is design celebrated like in Milan. So it’s only fitting that one of the country’s first design museums should be located here, inside the Palazzo dell’Arte – a stone’s throw away from the Duomo and the Royal Palace. The Triennale di Milano is dedicated to the history of Italian design and the people who have contributed to its global ascent.

While this collection is permanent, it is also renovated each year to follow a specific theme. So if you visit Milan again, you might find a whole new exhibition waiting for you.

Museo delle Culture

Best for reflection on contemporary issues via visual art, sound and more

Also known as the Mudec, the museum of cultures, this artistic space is relatively new to the Milan museum scene. Still, it was at the center of an artistic storm when a case was brought against it by Banksy in 2019 for copyright issues. Mudec’s collection features artifacts from all corners of the world, a testament to human diversity and the richness of its cultures.

Link your trip: The museum also doubles as a location for temporary exhibitions and conferences, so you might want to check the calendar to see what’s happening when you are visiting.

Leonardo da Vinci's beating wings models at the Museo Nazionale Scienza e Tecnologia. Viktor Gladkov/Shutterstock

Museo Nazionale Scienza e Tecnologia

Best for exploring STEM subjects with the family

Dedicated to none other than Leonardo da Vinci, the national museum of science and technology is definitely a different kind of museum visit that has something to offer to everyone, be they adults or children.

Not only can you enjoy exploring a huge collection of trains, planes, cars and machinery as well as models realized after Leonardo Da Vinci’s own designs – the museum also features a series of labs where visitors can experiment with biotechnology, math, energy and other STEM subjects. And with different labs being offered for adults and children, this museum is definitely one stop that families should prioritize during their visit to Milan.

Castello Sforzesco

Best for a range of cultural indulgences

Last but definitely not least, the Castello Sforzesco is both a symbol of Milan and an incredible museum hot spot. It contains 10 different institutions dedicated to a huge variety of subjects – and that’s without considering that the castle is a museum in and of itself.

These are just some of them – a museum dedicated to furniture, one to musical instruments, an art gallery, one of the biggest collections of Renaissance sculptures in Italy, plus a museum entirely dedicated to Michelangelo’s last work, the Pietà Rondanini. So all you need to worry about is picking which one you’d like to start with.