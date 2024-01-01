Parque Hain

Tierra del Fuego

LoginSave

The product of a creative mind that never sleeps, this offbeat playground is styled entirely from recycled materials, namely 5000 wooden pallets, tires fashioned into playforms and bottles forming decorative motifs. Created by Roberto Barbel, who also owns the campground across the street with similar whimsy on display, it’s a kick to take in.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museo Acatushún

    Museo Acatushún

    24.59 MILES

    The impressive Museo Acatushún was created by Natalie Prosser Goodall, a North American biologist who married into the extended Bridges family…

  • Museo Histórico Kami

    Museo Histórico Kami

    0.04 MILES

    If you make one stop in Tolhuin, check out this museum, which is especially worthwhile for Spanish speakers. A former 1920s police post, the little house…

View more attractions

Nearby Tierra del Fuego attractions

1. Museo Histórico Kami

0.04 MILES

If you make one stop in Tolhuin, check out this museum, which is especially worthwhile for Spanish speakers. A former 1920s police post, the little house…

2. Museo Acatushún

24.59 MILES

The impressive Museo Acatushún was created by Natalie Prosser Goodall, a North American biologist who married into the extended Bridges family…