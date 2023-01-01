The impressive Museo Acatushún was created by Natalie Prosser Goodall, a North American biologist who married into the extended Bridges family. Emphasizing the region’s marine mammals, the museum has inventoried thousands of mammal and bird specimens; among the rarest is a Hector’s beaked whale. Much of this vast collection was found at Bahía San Sebastián, north of Río Grande, where an 11km difference between high and low tides leaves creatures stranded. Confirm the museum’s opening hours with Estancia Harberton.