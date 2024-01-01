Museo del Tren

Inland Patagonia

Just outside town, this train museum is in the Roca train station where La Trochita, Argentina’s famous narrow-gauge steam train, stops. In summer several tour agencies sell tickets for roundtrip rides on the antique train.

2. Museo Regional Andes

14.03 MILES

Displaying pioneer artifacts, this museum occupies the restored remains of a 1922 grain mill. It’s a couple of blocks east of Trevelin's plaza, at the end…

3. Parque Nacional Los Alerces

15.62 MILES

This collection of spry creeks, verdant mountains and mirror lakes resonates as unadulterated Andes. West of Esquel, this 2630-sq-km park protects some of…