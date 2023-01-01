Parque Nacional Los Alerces

This collection of spry creeks, verdant mountains and mirror lakes resonates as unadulterated Andes. West of Esquel, this 2630-sq-km park protects some of the largest forests of ancient alerce (Fitzroya cupressoides) that still remain. In 2017 it was declared a Unesco World Heritage site thanks to these specimens, which have survived up to 4000 years. The wild backcountry supports the seldom-seen huemul (Andean deer) and other wildlife, as well as the botanical riches of the dense Valdivian forest.