Museo Tradicionalista Fuerte Independencia

This historical museum, worth a walk-through for context, exhibits a large and varied collection on Tandil’s history. Photographs commemorate major events, and the place is filled with relics – from carriages to ladies’ gloves – donated by local families.

You'll learn that the town arose from Fuerte Independencia, a military outpost established in 1823. In the early 1870s, it was the scene of one of the province’s most remarkable battles, when renegade gauchos gathered in the hills before going on a murderous rampage against landowners and recent immigrants. Eventually the immigrants prevailed, and the culinary skills they brought from Europe have made the area an important producer of specialty foods.