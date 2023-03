For great views over Tandil and a relaxing afternoon hike, head 6km west of town to this hilltop park. There's a bakery, a restaurant with outdoor tables, and a chairlift (per person AR$130) that can whisk you further up the ridgeline (only open on weekends outside warm months). You can also rent a mountain bike (per hour AR$180) and roam the trails from the parking lot. Take a taxi.