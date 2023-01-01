On one corner of Santa María's plaza, Museo Arqueológico Eric Boman has a worthwhile collection of ceramics that dates back to the 8th century, plus gold and silver grave jewelry from this important archaeological zone. Ask to see the back room, where elaborate funerary urns are stored.

It’s in a complex attached to an artisan co-op and apprentice center where young people can learn the trades. If the studio doors are open, peruse their woven goods and other handicrafts usually on sale at more than fair prices. The tourist office is located here too.