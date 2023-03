This is an 18th-century Jesuit chapel, built in 1708 and acquired by the Frías Silva family of Tucumán after the Jesuits’ expulsion. It was expanded in the 1830s, but restored to its original configuration in the 1970s. Note the escape tunnel under the altar. A small collection of funerary urns, Cuzco School religious art, ecclesiastical vestments and period furniture is displayed.

The chapel is a short walk from downtown. Cross the river bridge and you’ll see it on your left after 750m.