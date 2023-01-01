Casa de Horacio Quiroga

Uruguayan writer Horacio Quiroga was a get-back-to-nature type who found his muse in the rough-and-ready Misiones backwoods lifestyle. He built his simple stone house at the southern end of town (a 30-minute walk) himself. Spanish-speaking guides will lead you through the sugarcane fields to the house and inform you about Quiroga's deeply tragic life, so full of shotgun accidents and doses of cyanide it almost seems to be a thing of fiction.

The adjacent wooden house is a reconstruction of his first abode made for a biopic. Grand views of the Río Paraná from the area inspired Quiroga to write his regionally based stories.