Trinidad Ruins

Spectacular ruins, with the red-brown stone of the church contrasting strongly with the flower-studded green grass and surrounding hillscapes. Unlike at the Argentine missions, there is much decoration preserved here: the scalloped niches still hold timeworn sculptures, and the font and elaborate baroque pulpit are impressive. The doorways are capped with fine, carved decoration. You can climb down into the crypt but tomb raiders have long since cleared it out completely. An earlier church and bell tower have also been restored.

Trinidad was one of the largest settlements in the Jesuit realm housing 3000 indigenous residents. While the majestic church is the centerpiece, the property is expansive with many buildings to explore and it's not difficult to imagine the thriving town that once occupied the site.

If you visit in off season you'll most likely have the place to yourself with just a cacophony of birdsong in the background. One of the friendly staff will guide you around the complex upon request.

There is a light show at 7:30pm each evening here, entry to which is included in the combined ticket.