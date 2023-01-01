Cañón de Talampaya

The focus of a visit to Parque Nacional Talampaya is this spectacular, (usually) dry watercourse bounded by sheer sandstone cliffs. Condors soar on thermals, and guanacos, rheas and maras can be seen in the shade of algarrobo trees along the sandy canyon floor. A series of enigmatic petroglyphs carved into oxidized sandstone slabs are the first stop on the standard visit, followed by in-canyon highlights such as the Chimenea, the impressive echo of which is a guaranteed hit.

After that you'll stop by the Catedral formation and the clerical figure of El Monje.