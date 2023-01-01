Parque Provincial Ischigualasto

A spectacular, if desolate, landscape of otherworldly rock formations, dinosaur remains and sedimentary mountain ranges. Drivers join convoys on slow-motion tours through the desert valley and canyons of sandstone, clay and volcanic ash. Mountain biking and short treks are also possibilities. There's a small visitor's center with a cafe and campground. Extremely isolated, it involves some dedication to get here; most visitors come from San Augustín de Valle Fertil or San Juan.