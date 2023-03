La Riojana is the area’s main wine producer, and a sizable concern; some 30 million liters a year are produced here thanks to fruit sourced from vineyards owned by a multitude of local farmers. A good free tour shows you through the cooperative bodega – think large concrete fermentation tanks rather than gleaming rows of the state-of-the-art metallic variety – and culminate in a generous wine tasting. It’s a block north and five west of Chilecito's plaza.