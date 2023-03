Head down Maestro from Chilecito's plaza to reach this relatively recent addition to the town: a huge statue of Christ on a platform accessed by a 203-step ascent flanked by terraced cactus gardens. Views from the top offer panoramic perspectives over town, while local couples canoodle, secure at the savior's feet. There are two cafes on street level as well as a painfully slow funicular (AR$20) for weary legs.