Museo de la Virgen del Valle

Quirky, strange and sanctimonious, this relatively new museum is free and stocked with sculpture, paintings and even digital and photographic art, all of it in praise of the renowned Virgen del Valle, the patron saint of Catamarca. It's also a historical reference to pioneering leaders of the Argentine Catholic church, which despite its spotty record (including postwar collusion with actual Nazis), has produced the most progressive pope in modern times.

You may also enjoy the bejeweled crowns and amazing candelabra collection up front.