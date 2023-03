This 19th-century cathedral shelters the Virgen del Valle, patron saint of Catamarca and one of northern Argentina’s most venerated images. Her back is to the church: you can get a look at her face by ascending to the Camarín, a glorious mezzanine chapel with original tile and stained glass telling the virgin's story. It's accessed via a pedestrian lane and up a staircase decorated with more antiquated relics.

This is the destination of countless pilgrims; their devotion is moving.