The center of colonial Santa Fe is a peaceful square framed by fine buildings. The vast Casa de Gobierno was built in 1909 and replaced the demolished cabildo (town council building), seat of the 1852 constitutional assembly. On the square’s east side, the exterior simplicity of the Jesuit Iglesia de la Compañía masks an ornate interior. The cathedral is a little underwhelming by comparison, and dates from the mid-18th century.