Flaunting local pride, this modern museum on Plaza Alvear contains information on the short-lived Republic of Entre Ríos and the battle of Monte Camperos, as well as mate paraphernalia and numerous solid wooden desks and portraits of former President Justo José de Urquiza. Much of it was the collection of a local poet.
Museo Histórico de Entre Ríos
Along the Río Paraná
