Iguassu Falls Tour with Boat Ride from Puerto Iguazu

After being picked up from your hotel, travel the short distance in a comfortable coach with your guide to Iguazú National Park, where you'll spend your day on the Argentinian side of Iguassu Falls. Don't forget your camera, as there’s nothing quite like this natural wonder, one of the New Seven Wonders of Nature, where Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay meet. You’ll be amazed as 400,000 gallons (1.5 million liters) of water a second plummet onto the rocks below in a network of more than 270 waterfalls. When booking, choose from the following two options (both options are a total of eight hours in duration; the boat ride with the jungle-truck option is slightly different, as it starts at the location where the jungle ride ends). Tour with boat ride only (Option temporally NOT Available due to maintenance work at the pier) : Your guided visit takes you to the park’s three tiers, providing different views of Iguassu Falls. Follow the lower path to the base of the falls, an atmospheric world of mist and crashing water. Then take the upper path to the top for panoramic views from the footbridge over the waterfalls. Your guide will lead the way and tell you about the different features of the falls, but you’ll also have free time to explore on your own and get something to eat at a restaurant located in the park (own expense). Then, get ready for the ultimate Iguassu Falls experience: a boat ride through the falls! Expect to get wet and be thrilled by this up-close encounter, after which you’ll dry off and be taken back to your Puerto Iguazú hotel. Tour with jungle-truck ride and boat ride:Experience both the jungle and the waterfalls of Iguazú National Park with this tour option. Hop on an off-road vehicle for a thrilling 5-mile (8-km) safari-like ride through the tropical forest, and marvel at the abundant variety of trees and flowers, including palm, ficus, palo santo, orchids and bromelia. Watch for butterflies of vivid colors in the foliage; maybe you’ll spot the red, black and white ones sporting a curious pattern on its wings in the shape of the number 88. The jungle-truck ride ends at Macuco Port, where you’ll climb aboard a motorboat and cruise for 4 miles (6 km), the last mile of which you will zip through the rapids of Iguassu River Canyon. Approach tantalizingly close to several waterfalls, including Three Musketeers, U-shaped Devil’s Throat and the impressive San Martin falls. Disembark and take a break at San Martin Island, after which you’ll be taken back to your Puerto Iguazú hotel.