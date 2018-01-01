Welcome to Puerto Iguazú
Top experiences in Puerto Iguazú
Full Day Tour to Iguazu Falls
This sub-tropical region shared by Argentina and Brazil covers an extensive area that starts in the North-east part of Argentina and ends in the Carnival capital of Rio de Janeiro. In this full day tour of Iguazu Falls, you'll find a multitude of activities such as:Upper Circuit: magnificent view of the waterfalls and access to the Iguazu River delta, made up of luxuriant vegetation islands. Time: 1h 15min. Difficulty: no stairsLower Circuit: a series of catwalks strategically placed for visitors to get several views of the falls and to get close to the cascades and charming spots of the forest. Time: 2hrs Difficulty: stairsDevil's Throat: indescribable for its beauty and energy, it presents an overwhelming combination of sounds and surroundings. Time: 1h 30min. Difficulty: no stairs.Train of the Forest: a circuit of ecological trains running inside the forest and skirting the river that allows you to get around within the park and to access the footbridges to see the attractions.Please note: Tour includes Argentina side of the falls only. Important: Due to heavy rainfall in June 2014, the river has risen above its normal level in some parts of the park. This has resulted in an impressive amount of water flowing down the rivers making the waterfalls more beautiful than ever. However, please note that Devil's Throat (Garganta del Diablo) will remain closed for repair until 2015.
Iguassu Falls in Brazil and Argentina from Puerto Iguazú
Argentina Side: (visit 2 of the 3 circuits)From Puerto Iguazú, you’ll travel first to Iguazú National Park in Argentina to explore the Lower Circuit, Upper Circuit and Devil's Throat. The Lower Circuit is composed of a trail approximately 0.8 miles (1.3 km) long that allows you to get close to some of the smaller waterfalls on the Argentinian side. Walk along the trail, which is equipped with both restrooms and snack bars, and get close to the Carlos Bozzetti Waterfall, where you can take some great photos. The Upper Circuit, which is wheelchair accessible, allows you to see the top of the majestic falls on the Argentina side and enjoy a breathtaking panoramic view of the area. The view stretches from the Argentinian falls to San Martin Island and parts of the Brazilian falls. Devil's Throat is the largest waterfall in the region and where the largest amount of water pours through Iguassu Falls. At an impressive altitude of 350 feet (107 meters), Devil's Throat is a must-see Iguassu Falls feature. Thanks to the newly built catwalk, you can get pretty close to this site!Brazil Side:Then, leave Argentina and cross the border into Iguaçu National Park on the Brazilian side of Iguassu Falls. You'll get another close-up view of Devil´s Throat, which is best seen from the Brazilian side. Watch as 14 falls drop 350 feet (107 meters) with such force that a 100-foot (30-meter) tall cloud of mist stays permanently suspended overhead. This area is famous for its rainbow, and more great photo opportunities abound!For a close-up of the falls, walk through the park’s subtropical forest to the base of Salto Floriano. Then take the elevator to the top of the falls, or walk out over the falls at Salto Union.
Iguassu Falls Tour with Boat Ride from Puerto Iguazu
After being picked up from your hotel, travel the short distance in a comfortable coach with your guide to Iguazú National Park, where you'll spend your day on the Argentinian side of Iguassu Falls. Don't forget your camera, as there’s nothing quite like this natural wonder, one of the New Seven Wonders of Nature, where Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay meet. You’ll be amazed as 400,000 gallons (1.5 million liters) of water a second plummet onto the rocks below in a network of more than 270 waterfalls. When booking, choose from the following two options (both options are a total of eight hours in duration; the boat ride with the jungle-truck option is slightly different, as it starts at the location where the jungle ride ends). Tour with boat ride only (Option temporally NOT Available due to maintenance work at the pier) : Your guided visit takes you to the park’s three tiers, providing different views of Iguassu Falls. Follow the lower path to the base of the falls, an atmospheric world of mist and crashing water. Then take the upper path to the top for panoramic views from the footbridge over the waterfalls. Your guide will lead the way and tell you about the different features of the falls, but you’ll also have free time to explore on your own and get something to eat at a restaurant located in the park (own expense). Then, get ready for the ultimate Iguassu Falls experience: a boat ride through the falls! Expect to get wet and be thrilled by this up-close encounter, after which you’ll dry off and be taken back to your Puerto Iguazú hotel. Tour with jungle-truck ride and boat ride:Experience both the jungle and the waterfalls of Iguazú National Park with this tour option. Hop on an off-road vehicle for a thrilling 5-mile (8-km) safari-like ride through the tropical forest, and marvel at the abundant variety of trees and flowers, including palm, ficus, palo santo, orchids and bromelia. Watch for butterflies of vivid colors in the foliage; maybe you’ll spot the red, black and white ones sporting a curious pattern on its wings in the shape of the number 88. The jungle-truck ride ends at Macuco Port, where you’ll climb aboard a motorboat and cruise for 4 miles (6 km), the last mile of which you will zip through the rapids of Iguassu River Canyon. Approach tantalizingly close to several waterfalls, including Three Musketeers, U-shaped Devil’s Throat and the impressive San Martin falls. Disembark and take a break at San Martin Island, after which you’ll be taken back to your Puerto Iguazú hotel.
Puerto Iguazú Round-Trip Airport Transfer
You will be met at the airport and taken directly to your hotel in Puerto Iguazú. A bilingual English- and Spanish-speaking representative will greet you when you clear airport customs, and your Iguassu Falls vacation can start!When you’re ready to go back to the airport at the end of your trip, you’ll enjoy the same convenient service from your hotel.
Iguassu Falls (Brazil Side) Tour from Puerto Iguazu
Iguassu Falls was created as the result of a volcanic eruption that left a large crack in the earth. Taller than Niagara Falls (and twice as wide), Iguassu consists of 275 cascading falls spread out over nearly 2 miles (3.2 km) in a horseshoe shape. During the rainy season, between November and March, the rate of water that flows over the falls can reach more than 450,000 cubic feet (12,750 cubic m) per second. In short, it’s a phenomenal natural wonder that you’ll want to see from as many angles as possible.Leaving Puerto Iguazú behind, you'll cross the border into Brazil and visit Devil´s Throat, the largest waterfall in the region and one best seen from the Brazilian side of Iguassu Falls. Here, you'll watch as 14 falls drop 350 feet (107 meters) with such force that a 100-foot (30-meter) tall cloud of mist stays permanently suspended overhead. This area famous is famous for its rainbow, and great photo opportunities abound!For a close-up of the falls, walk through the subtropical forest of Iguacu National Park to the base of Salto Floriano. Then take the elevator to the top of the falls, or walk out over the falls at Salto Union.
Iguazu Forest Eco-Tour: Trekking, Zipline, Rappelling
After being picked up at your hotel in Puerto Iguazu, drive 4 miles (7 km) to the Selva Misionera, passing over streams and through dense forest. The Selva Misionera is a vast forest covering 37,066 acres (15,000 hectares) of land. Visit the Trail of Giant Trees, taking a trek to admire some of the forest’s more than 2,000 plant species and 400 types of birds, including standing toucans, trogons, woodpeckers, hummingbirds and jays.Your forest hike is just the start of the adventure, as your next activity is ziplining through the dense canopy, 65 feet (20 meters) above the ground. Glide like a bird among some of the tallest trees in the forest with an activity that is also, for good reason, called canopying.As if that weren’t enough excitement for one day, next you’ll rappel down a cliff next to waterfalls. Highly qualified instructors are there to assist. And at the bottom, you can take a dip in the refreshing natural pool — at this point, you’ve earned it.At the end of tour, drive back through the forest before being dropped off at your hotel in Puerto Iguazu.