Rio to Lima Adventure
If you have the time and can’t decide between Peru and Brazil, then see them both – and pretty much everything in between – on this 51-day extravaganza. Trek the legendary Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, cross the Bolivian Salt Flats, sip wine in Argentina, and hit the beach in Brazil. You’ll get plenty of energetic culture, the great outdoors, and the company of other young travellers to keep you moving. There’s time later to slow down, take the long road, and have an adventure while you can.
The Great South American Journey–Quito to Rio Adventure
Sometimes the slow road is the way to go. Hit the road from Quito to Rio with other young travellers and experience pretty much everything you can imagine in between. Hike the Inca Trail and discover the thriving Inca culture, cross the Salt Flats of Bolivia, dance the tango in Buenos Aires, and hit the beach in Brazil. This trip offers up lively cities, stunning scenery, and tons of adventure. 65 days, seven countries, three nights in the Amazon, and one adventure you’ll remember forever.
Lima to Rio Adventure
In Search of Iguassu–Rio to Buenos Aires
Dance your way through the best of South America's colourful cities. Kick off your adventure in Rio where you're free to explore the party atmosphere or soak up rays. You'll enjoy time outdoors and on the beach at Ilha Grande and connect with the land at an estancia stay in Uruguay. Best of all, we'll fly over to Iguassu Falls for more time to explore the immense cascades. With accommodation and transport arranged by a CEO, this trip offers great value and is the perfect way to discover South America's unique vibe.
The Great South American Journey–Quito to Fortaleza
How do you possibly sum up an epic 73-day adventure throughout the entire continent of South America? From a unique homestay in the Amazon, to the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu, glittering Buenos Aires nightlife, the majesty of Iguassu Falls, and the mystery of Nazca, this massive tour is the perfect introduction to a whole (and incredibly exciting) portion of the world. Take this South America journey with a group of similar adventurers to yourself and be reminded why you started travelling in the first place.
Journey from Bolivia to Brazil
Breathe in the Inca spirit of La Paz and dance in the tango palaces of Buenos Aires on this two-week adventure. Connecting the Andes to the Atlantic, you'll journey across the surreal landscapes of the Atacama Desert and the Uyuni Salt Flats. Feel like a sophisticate as you sip wine in Buenos Aires and pull back the curtain on the centre of the continent. Best of all, you'll do it in the company of other fun, young travellers. Don't choose between inspiring wilderness and urban sophistication – do it all.