Rio to Lima Adventure

If you have the time and can’t decide between Peru and Brazil, then see them both – and pretty much everything in between – on this 51-day extravaganza. Trek the legendary Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, cross the Bolivian Salt Flats, sip wine in Argentina, and hit the beach in Brazil. You’ll get plenty of energetic culture, the great outdoors, and the company of other young travellers to keep you moving. There’s time later to slow down, take the long road, and have an adventure while you can.