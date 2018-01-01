Welcome to Concordia
This pleasant agricultural service town on the Río Uruguay won’t keep you spellbound for weeks, but it makes a convenient stop for a night. It’s a citrus town – you can smell the tang in the air at times – and has a fine central plaza, riverside beaches and fishing. It also offers a border crossing, across a hydroelectric dam, to the pretty Uruguayan city of Salto.
