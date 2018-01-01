Welcome to Colón
The most appealing destination for riverside relaxation in Entre Ríos, Colón's population almost doubles with Argentine holidaymakers in January, but the pretty town takes it all in its stride. With numerous places to stay, a thriving handicrafts scene and worthwhile, out-of-the-ordinary restaurants, it’s a great place to be. It’s also a base for visiting Parque Nacional El Palmar.
Colón is connected to Paysandú in Uruguay by bridge. The center of the action is Plaza San Martín, a block back from the river, and the street 12 de Abril running up to it.
Top experiences in Colón
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.