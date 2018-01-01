Welcome to Colón

The most appealing destination for riverside relaxation in Entre Ríos, Colón's population almost doubles with Argentine holidaymakers in January, but the pretty town takes it all in its stride. With numerous places to stay, a thriving handicrafts scene and worthwhile, out-of-the-ordinary restaurants, it’s a great place to be. It’s also a base for visiting Parque Nacional El Palmar.

