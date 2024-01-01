The Visitor Center has displays on natural history, including a small reptile house, and offers video screenings throughout the day.
Visitor Center
Iguazú Falls & the Northeast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.06 MILES
On the west bank of the Río Uruguay, midway between Colón and Concordia, 8500-sq-km Parque Nacional El Palmar preserves the last extensive stands of yatay…
Nearby Iguazú Falls & the Northeast attractions
0.06 MILES
On the west bank of the Río Uruguay, midway between Colón and Concordia, 8500-sq-km Parque Nacional El Palmar preserves the last extensive stands of yatay…