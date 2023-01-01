One kilometre west of Dand Chowk nestled in a rocky outcrop above the city are The Forty Steps, which are visible from most of Shah-e-Nau. The steps will take you to a small enclave in the mountain guarded by two stone lions. The statues were carved by Babur, founder of the Mughal Empire of India, who took Kandahar in the 16th century. Inside the enclave there is a Persian inscription paying tribute to the conquests of Babur. It's a great place to take the ubiquitous Afghan thermos and drink a cup of green chai while watching the sunrise, but it won't be serene for long as your presence will probably attract an army of kids from the surrounding village.