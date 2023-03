Although a little harder to find than the cloak, make sure you make the trip to Mosque of the Hair of the Prophet near Chowk-e Charso in the Old City to see where this unique Islamic relic lies. The hair from the Prophet’s beard is encased by a golden sheath in a casket. Like the cloak you will be unable to see the hair; however the Mosque itself is a peaceful haven from the chaos of the Old City bazaars.