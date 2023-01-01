The Seraj-ul Emorat Gardens are named for the palace of King Habibullah (‘Building of Light’), built in the confines of the garden in 1910. The palace was reduced to a shell during the 1929 tribal uprising but the gardens remain a pleasant place for a walk. There are plenty of orange trees for which Jalalabad was once famed and the park still hosts the Mushaira Festival in mid-April, celebrating the blossoming of the orange trees with poetry, storytelling, music and picnics.