Between Seraj-ul Emorat and the Kabul river is the peaceful KawkabGarden, planted with roses. A new garden, Bagh-e Abdul Haq, is also being laid out here to commemorate the mujaheddin leader Abdul Haq who was killed by the Taliban in 2001. It sits by the Pul-Behsud bridge which leads north to Kunar province. Sunset views of the river here are lovely.