Painted Dog Visitor Centre

An interesting place to visit in-between safaris or en route to the park is this NGO, which works towards the protection of the critically endangered African wild dog. A lot of effort has gone into the place, with detailed, well-presented and personalised accounts of the species and its plight. There is also its rehabilitation centre for injured dogs (with the view of releasing them back into the wild), where you can see the animals, around 1km walk away.

It's located on the main road, 16km from Main Camp. Its on-site gift shop has art pieces made from recovered snare-wire traps; proceeds go to the local community.