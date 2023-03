In addition to wildlife, another of Gonarezhou's major drawcards are its majestic Chilojo Cliffs. These spectacular red-and-white banded sandstone columns are unlike anything else you'll find in the country. The best view is from above the clifftop, resembling a mini grand canyon with its rock formations combined with endless vistas over the Runde River and extending plains. It's also impressive from below as it stretches 30km across ways.