Scenic and secluded, beautiful Nyanga National Park is 100km north of the Bvumba, the central mountains of the Eastern Highlands. Some parts may remind you of Scotland while others are reminiscent of Arizona. Nyanga has Africa's second highest waterfall and breathtaking views over the lush Honde Valley, into Mozambique.

The national park has its headquarters at Nyanga (Rhodes) Dam. Most people come here to hike on Mt Nyangani, Zimbabwe's highest peak: we're not talking Kilimanjaro – it takes 1½ to three hours to reach the summit from the car park east of Nyanga Dam. For something more substantial, a three- to four-day walk continues from Mt Nyangani past Pungwe Drift and into Honde Valley.

There are a number of interesting sights near the park headquarters, including some old ruins, and the Rhodes Museum. Nyangombe Falls lies 5km west of Nyangombe camping ground and 2km from Udu Dam. At the southern end of the park the spectacular Mtarazi Falls and smaller Muchururu Falls plummet down a sheer cliff face into the Honde Valley.