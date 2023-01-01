History buffs can go in search of the David Livingstone Memorial, a simple stone memorial topped with a cross, which honours the famous explorer’s death here in 1873 while he was searching for the source of the Nile. The local villagers buried Livingstone’s heart under a mupundu tree before his body was sent home to the mother country, and the memorial marks the spot, although the tree is no longer there.

To get here, pass the Kasanka National Park gate and continue 11km to the Livingstone Memorial turn-off, which will be on your right. Take the first left, from where it’s another 25km to the memorial. The road is pretty bad, however, so it is really only for dedicated Livingstone buffs.