Home to the beautiful and impressive Ngonye Falls, this park would be a major attraction if it wasn’t so difficult to reach. Imagine something almost as majestic as Victoria Falls, but with almost no other person (local or foreign) in sight. It's a 1km-wide chain of waterfalls, rapids and rocky islands cutting across the Zambezi River. It's worth visiting anytime of the year, but it peaks around June to July.

Wildlife is being introduced to the area of the park surrounding the falls, including zebra and sitatunga among others.