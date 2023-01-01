The main draw to the area is the surreal sight of Shiwa House, a massive English-style manor materialising seemingly out of nowhere in the middle of rural Zambia. Built in the 1920s, the decaying grand mansion built on a stately lawn is full of old family heirlooms, photographs and stories. There are guided tours of the estate (or there's a self-guided option with booklet), which include a wildlife drive to spot the property's 24 mammal species including puku, kudu, zebra and wildebeest.

Shiwa is also an important birdwatching area with about 380 species recorded here, including long-toed fluff tails, palm-nut vultures, and, by the lake, pygmy geese, herons and kingfishers.

Animal lovers should be aware it doubles as a game lodge, however it's not something you'll encounter on a visit here.

It's located 6km off the Great North Rd.