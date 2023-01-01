At 221m in height Kalambo Falls is twice as high as Victoria Falls, and the second-highest single-drop waterfall in Africa (the highest being Tugela Falls in South Africa). From spectacular viewpoints near the top of the falls, you can see the Kalambo River plummeting off a steep V-shaped cliff cut into the Rift Valley escarpment down into a deep valley, which then winds towards Lake Tanganyika.

There is a campsite here, with stunning views out over the Great Rift Valley. Facilities are basic, with only a long-drop toilet available, but there is a caretaker.