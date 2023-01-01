Set up in 2008 by Game Rangers International (a wildlife conservation NGO), the Elephant Orphanage Project focuses on rescuing injured or orphaned elephants in order to rehabilitate them for re-release. Most of the elephants here are from its facility in Lusaka, moved here once they've managed to gain more strength and independence. You can visit at 11.30am daily to observe them during feeding time, however any interaction is obviously not permitted.

The keepers here watch over them 24 hours, and also head out with them on their regular jaunts into the wild. Interestingly many of the elephants here are allowed to roam free in the park, coming and going as they please.