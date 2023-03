Hidden in between South and North Luangwa, is the rarely visited Luambe National Park. Though tiny in size, it's one of the country's oldest parks (gazetted in 1938) and is home to all of the same big-name animals you'll find in South Luangwa. Though numbers are less here (its wildlife is recovering from years of poaching), it's a great park for those seeking a more remote tract of wilderness without the crowds.